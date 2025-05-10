Mike Maignan News: Concedes one against Bologna
Maignan registered three saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 3-1 victory versus Bologna.
Maignan let up one goal Friday but did well to recover following the goal, notching three saves. This makes it two straight games since his last clean sheet, remaining at 11 in 35 appearances this season. He has already beaten last season's clean sheet total despite having two games left in the campaign.
