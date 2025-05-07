Mike Maignan News: Four saves In victory

Maignan registered four saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 2-1 win versus Genoa.

Maignan turned aside four of five Genoa shots on target Monday to lift AC Milan to a 2-1 victory and continue his strong run of form. Over his most recent four starting appearances, the veteran keeper has allowed just two goals and recorded one clean sheet while making nine saves and one clearance. Maignan is likely to be the man between the sticks Friday for AC Milan when they host Bologna.