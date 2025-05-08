Mikel Jauregizar News: Scores stunning opener

Jauregizar scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Thursday's 4-1 defeat against Manchester United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 39th minute.

Jauregizar gave Bilbao an early lead with a remarkable long-range strike in the 31st minute. His goal briefly reignited hopes of a comeback after the first leg but the team couldn't maintain the momentum. Jauregizar's performance was a highlight in an otherwise disappointing night for the visitors. He will now focus on the league as they aim to maintain fourth place to qualify for the next Champions League starting Sunday against Alaves.