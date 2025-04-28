Mikel Merino Injury: Could play Tuesday

Merino (undisclosed) has a chance to play during Tuesday's clash with PSG, per manager Mikel Arteta. "[Ben] White and [Mikel] Merino were able to train and we will see if they are able to start tomorrow."

Merino missed out against Crystal Palace due to a knock, but is now back in contention for Tuesday's clash with PSG. The midfielder has been in fine form of late, assisting three times in his last two appearances. Merino should play some role against PSG if he can get fully fit.