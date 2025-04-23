Fantasy Soccer
Mikel Merino headshot

Mikel Merino Injury: Forced to sidelines

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Merino is out for Wednesday's match against Crystal Palace due to an injury, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "They couldn't be involved - if not they would have been. Unfortunately, after the game [against Ipswich] we had some issues and they are not fit."

Merino is going to the sidelines after picking up an injury in their last outing, forcing him to the sidelines to face the Eagles. This is a bit worrisome with Tuesday's UCL semi-final against PSG on the horizon, although he will have around a week to recover. Leandro Trossard sees the start at forward once again with Merino absent, a possible replacement if he is left out again Tuesday.

Mikel Merino
Arsenal
