Mikel Merino News: Dishes two assists in win

Merino assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Real Madrid.

Merino delivered his second multi-goal-contribution outing among 10 UCL appearances this season. This was also the second consecutive and third time in four UCL matches where he earned at least one goal contribution. Additionally, this marked the fourth time in five UCL matches that he accounted for at least one chance created, and he is up to six chances created over that span.