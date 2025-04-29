Mikel Merino News: Has goal overturned
Merino (undisclosed) started against PSG Tuesday, logging two interceptions and one tackle while creating two chances in a 1-0 loss.
The midfielder thought he had an equalizer in the second half but VAR took away the goal after Merino was ruled offside. Merino likely returns to a bench role Saturday against Bournemouth, especially with Arsenal having little to play for in the Premier League.
