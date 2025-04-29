Fantasy Soccer
Mikel Merino headshot

Mikel Merino News: Has goal overturned

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Merino (undisclosed) started against PSG Tuesday, logging two interceptions and one tackle while creating two chances in a 1-0 loss.

The midfielder thought he had an equalizer in the second half but VAR took away the goal after Merino was ruled offside. Merino likely returns to a bench role Saturday against Bournemouth, especially with Arsenal having little to play for in the Premier League.

