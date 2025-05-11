Mikel Merino News: Nets equalizer before going off
Merino had Arsenal's second goal before picking up his second yellow card in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Liverpool.
The midfielder continues to have a big impact for Arsenal, rescuing a key point for the Gunners in their pursuit of a UCL spot for next season. He did get sent off for a second yellow card, which means he will serve a one-game suspension against Newcastle before likely returning for the EPL season finale against Southampton.
