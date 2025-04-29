Mikel Merino News: Starting against PSG

Merino (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Tuesday's match against PSG.

Merino is back from his slight injury after missing out on the club's match against Crystal Palace, fit enough to see a spot in the starting XI for Tuesday's UCL contest. This is huge news for the club, as he immediately takes the suspended Thomas Partey's spot in the starting XI as expected. He should remain in the starting XI moving forward, serving between forward and midfield depending on what the club needs.