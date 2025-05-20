Fantasy Soccer
Mikel Oyarzabal News: Converts PK, assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Oyarzabal scored a penalty goal, made an assist, had three shots on goal and drew two fouls during Sunday's 3-2 win over Girona.

Oyarzabal didn't put constant pressure on the opposing defense as usual but was still decisive for his team as he suffered and converted a penalty to give his team a 2-1 lead in the 20th minute and then assisted Arkaitz Mariezkurrena for the game-winning goal deep into second half's stoppage time. After a very slow start of campaign, the star attacker bounced back and scored nine times while adding three assists over 34 league appearances.

