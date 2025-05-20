Mikel Oyarzabal News: Converts PK, assists in win
Oyarzabal scored a penalty goal, made an assist, had three shots on goal and drew two fouls during Sunday's 3-2 win over Girona.
Oyarzabal didn't put constant pressure on the opposing defense as usual but was still decisive for his team as he suffered and converted a penalty to give his team a 2-1 lead in the 20th minute and then assisted Arkaitz Mariezkurrena for the game-winning goal deep into second half's stoppage time. After a very slow start of campaign, the star attacker bounced back and scored nine times while adding three assists over 34 league appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now