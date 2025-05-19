Mikey Moore Injury: Forced off with fatigue

Moore was forced off in Friday's 2-0 loss against Aston Villa due to fatigue, coach Ange Postecoglou said in a press conference. "I think Mikey was okay. It was fatigue as much as anything else. He hasn't played that sort of amount of minutes before."

Moore started Friday's game and played almost 90 minutes for the first time since late January but had to come off after feeling some fatigue. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine whether it is just fatigue and whether he will have to miss time. That said, he has been mainly a bench option this season, so his potential absence will not impact the starting XI.