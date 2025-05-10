Fantasy Soccer
Mikkel Damsgaard News: Highly inaccurate weekend

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Damsgaard recorded two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 win against Ipswich Town.

Damsgaard began his May with four crosses and perfect accuracy. Over the month's first half, his accuracy has notably declined in that regard. In terms of shots, Damsgaard has been highly inaccurate throughout, getting zero shots on goal with three attempts.

