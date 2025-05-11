Mikkel Desler Injury: Aiming for training soon

Desler (hamstring) is aiming to start partial team training soon, according to head coach Nico Estevez. "The goal is the next week he starts working on part of the training with the rest of the team" per WAATV Media.

Desler seems to be on the right track of recovery, missing the last month and a half with a hamstring injury. He will aim to be back on the pitch in the next week or two, barring any set backs.