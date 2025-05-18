Mikkel Desler Injury: Trains with team

Desler (hamstring) has begun training with the team, however will still need more training before making a return to the pitch. According to manager Nico Estevez, "He's training with the group but is not available yet. I think we'll have to wait a little bit more" per WAATV Media.

Desler has made his return to the pitch but will need a week or two more of full training sessions before returning to the pitch again. A return in May does not seem likely as the defender will look to be at 100% by June.