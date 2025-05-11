Fantasy Soccer
Milan Iloski News: Nets goal in 2-1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Iloski scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory over St. Louis City SC.

Iloski scored for a second consecutive outing, as he buried a shot from outside the box, assisted by Anibal Godoy in the 79th minute. Iloski is now up to two goals in five appearances on the season, with a total of eight shots and six shots on target in that span.

