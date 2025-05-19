Mile Svilar News: Beaten once in Milan game

Svilar had two saves and one clearance and allowed one goal in Sunday's 3-1 victory against AC Milan.

Svilar didn't need to intervene much but conceded a cheap goal, as Joao Felix took advantage of a defensive miscue and a lucky ricochet to slot it in the empty net. He has blanked the opponents thrice in the last five matches, making 12 saves and conceding three goals. Roma will visit Torino on Sunday.