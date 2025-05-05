Mile Svilar News: Secures clean sheet in victory

Svilar had five saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 1-0 win against Fiorentina.

Svilar was instrumental in Roma's victory on Sunday, making several important saves including two one-on-one situations against Moise Kean. His quick reactions and positioning kept Fiorentina at bay throughout the match. He added five saves to his total of 111 in 35 appearances in the league, averaging 3.17 saves per game. He also secured his 15th clean sheet of the season in Serie A, an impressive amount for the Belgian keeper. His next chance to secure one will come against Atalanta on Monday.