Milos Kerkez News: Ineffective in win over Gunners

Kerkez was surprisingly ineffective Saturday, it was one of his poorest showings of the season. He won just two of the six duels he engaged in, placed five crosses (two accurate), three long balls (none accurate) and engaged in two interceptions. The Hungarian international is having a strong season, from 32 appearances he has produced two goals, five assists and contributed to eight clean sheets. He helped ensure the Cherries delivered two clean sheets from their last four matches.