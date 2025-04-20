Milos Kerkez News: Seven crosses in goalless draw
Kerkez recorded seven crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace.
Kerkez put in his usual high work rate down the Cherries left flank. He executed three clearances and a tackle, engaged in six duels (winning three) and placed seven crosses (two accurate). It was his second consecutive clean sheet giving him eight to date for the season.
