Milos Kerkez headshot

Milos Kerkez News: Seven crosses in goalless draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Kerkez recorded seven crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace.

Kerkez put in his usual high work rate down the Cherries left flank. He executed three clearances and a tackle, engaged in six duels (winning three) and placed seven crosses (two accurate). It was his second consecutive clean sheet giving him eight to date for the season.

Milos Kerkez
AFC Bournemouth
