Milos Veljkovic Injury: Back in team training Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Veljkovic (calf) was spotted back in team training on Thrusday, the club announced.

Veljkovic returned to team training on Thursday ahead of Saturday's clash against Leipzig. This is good news as it suggests the defender is nearing a return after recovering from a calf injury that could have ruled him out for the season. He has been a regular starter when fit but is unlikely to be risked directly in the starting XI after missing more than a month and a half.

