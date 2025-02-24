Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mirko Maric headshot

Mirko Maric News: Active in first Venezia start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Maric had three off-target shots and made three clearances during Saturday's scoreless draw against Lazio.

Maric made his first start since joining Venezia on loan and had a decent outing despite not finding the back of the net, even providing some defensive contributions to help his side containing the stronger opposition. After two and a half rough years with Monza, the striker will hope to finally prove he belongs in his new home.

Mirko Maric
Venezia
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now