Mirko Maric News: Active in first Venezia start
Maric had three off-target shots and made three clearances during Saturday's scoreless draw against Lazio.
Maric made his first start since joining Venezia on loan and had a decent outing despite not finding the back of the net, even providing some defensive contributions to help his side containing the stronger opposition. After two and a half rough years with Monza, the striker will hope to finally prove he belongs in his new home.
