Mitchell Weiser News: Assists in 4-1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Weiser assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 4-1 victory over FC Heidenheim.

Weiser provided his eighth assist of the season to bring him to 13 goal involvements for the year. In this match, he created three chances, which was only the fifth time that he has created three or more assists, all of which have come in away games. He also won two of his three attempted tackles.

