Mitchell Weiser headshot

Mitchell Weiser News: Back from suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Weiser completed his one-game suspension for yellow cards accumulation and will be eligible to face Kiel on March. 29.

Weiser missed Saturday's 4-2 loss against Gladbach and is now available to play for their next contest after the international break. He has been a regular starter this season and should be expected to return to the starting XI immediately now that he is an option.

