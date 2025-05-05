Mitchell Weiser News: Four shots Saturday

Weiser registered four shots (one on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Union Berlin.

Weiser tied a season high with four shots Saturday, putting one on target. He also failed to create a chance in his second straight match and did not record an accurate cross in his third consecutive appearance. On the defensive end he won six duels, made five clearances and intercepted one pass in his full 90 minutes of action.