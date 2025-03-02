Mitchell Weiser News: Scores late in Saturday's loss

Weiser scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Wolfsburg.

Weiser bagged a consolation goal Saturday, a strike in the 90th minute assisted by Mitchell Weiser. It came on one of the two shots he took in the match and he also added two chances created and four crosses. On the defensive end he won two tackles and made two clearances as he played the full 90 minutes once again.