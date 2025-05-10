Mitja Ilenic News: Substitute option against Montreal
Ilenic (leg) is on the bench to face Montreal on Saturday.
Ilenic missed the previous two games due to the injury but regained enough fitness to be available as a backup player. The right-back made seven consecutive starts before being hurt, racking up 17 crosses, 19 clearances and one assist in that span. He'll challenge Tayvon Gray for playing time going forward.
