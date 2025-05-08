Fantasy Soccer
Modibo Sagnan headshot

Modibo Sagnan Injury: Won't play again this season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Sagnan (thigh) won't play again this season as he is still in his rehabilitation process and no risk will be taken for the two final games of the season, according to Midi Libre.

Sagnan is still in his rehabilitation process and will not play again this season. He might also have played his last match for Montpellier as he has been linked with transfer rumors, notably with Premier League clubs for next season. The young French defender Yael Mouanga is starting in defense for the final stretch of the season for the Heraultais.

Modibo Sagnan
Montpellier
