Mohamed Abdelmonem Injury: Stretchered off Friday

Abdelmonem was forced off in the 67th minute due to a knee injury and it seemed serious according to his coach. He will undergo tests in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he will have to miss time. With numerous injuries in the backline, Antoine Mendy could see increased playing time in the coming fixtures.