Mohamed Abdelmonem Injury: Suffers ACL injury
Abdelmonem (knee) suffered an ACL injury in Friday's game against Paris and will miss several months to recover, the club announced.
Abdelmonem will be out for about nine months depending on his recovery after suffering an ACL injury in Friday's game. He has been a rotational player in the back three for Nice and this will likely allow Antoine Mendy to see increased playing time while he is out.
