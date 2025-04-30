Fantasy Soccer
Mohamed Abdelmonem headshot

Mohamed Abdelmonem Injury: Undergoes successful surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Abdelmonem (knee) underwent successful surgery Wednesday after suffering an ACL injury in the match against Paris. He was operated on by Doctor Lutz in Strasbourg, the club announced.

Abdelmonem will now start his recovery from an ACL injury after undergoing successful surgery Wednesday in Strasbourg. He faces a long recovery phase and is not expected to return to the pitch before early 2026. Until then, Antoine Mendy is expected to see increased playing time in the rotation.

