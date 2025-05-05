Mohamed Farsi News: Assists Saturday

Farsi assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 win versus Charlotte FC.

Farsi recorded his second assist of the season Saturday as he set up Aziel Jackson's strike in the 51st minute. It was the only chance Farsi created in the match, and he also took two shots. On the defensive end he made two clearances and won three duels before he was subbed off in the 89th minute for Lassi Lappalainen.