Mohamed Farsi News: Four crosses Wednesday

Farsi recorded four crosses in Wednesday's draw, including a season high two accurate crosses. He also created one chance and took one off-target shot on the attack. On the defensive end he won one tackle, blocked one shot and won three duels before he was subbed off in the 80th minute for Tristan Brown.