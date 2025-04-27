Fantasy Soccer
Mohamed Kader Meite News: Scores again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Meite scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 loss against Lyon.

Meite was subbed onto the pitch at halftime Saturday and did not take much time to make an impact. He scored an unassisted goal in the 50th minute to cut the deficit to 3-1. It marked his second straight match with a goal off the bench. He also created one chance and drew two fouls in his 45 minutes off the bench.

Mohamed Kader Meite
Rennes
