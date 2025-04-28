Fantasy Soccer
Mohamed Salah headshot

Mohamed Salah News: Nets in title win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Salah scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and five chances created in Sunday's 5-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur.

Salah got on the scoresheet Sunday as Liverpool were crowned champions. It's been a truly phenomenal season for the winger, who has been one of the absolute best in the world from start-to-finish. Salah will continue to be the leading force in Liverpool's attack to close the campaign.

Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
