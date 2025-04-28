Mohamed Salah News: Nets in title win

Salah scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and five chances created in Sunday's 5-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur.

Salah got on the scoresheet Sunday as Liverpool were crowned champions. It's been a truly phenomenal season for the winger, who has been one of the absolute best in the world from start-to-finish. Salah will continue to be the leading force in Liverpool's attack to close the campaign.