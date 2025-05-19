Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mohammed Amoura headshot

Mohammed Amoura News: Assists at Monchengladbach

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Amoura was injured and subbed out in the 92nd minute of Saturday's 1-0 victory over Monchengladbach. He assisted once to go with four shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three chances created before exiting the match.

Amoura created Lukas Nmecha's winner in the 50th minute with his ninth assist in the campaign. The forward was forced out in the end with an undisclosed injury. He also scored 10 goals in 31 appearances (29 starts) during the season.

Mohammed Amoura
VfL Wolfsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now