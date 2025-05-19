Mohammed Amoura News: Assists at Monchengladbach

Amoura was injured and subbed out in the 92nd minute of Saturday's 1-0 victory over Monchengladbach. He assisted once to go with four shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three chances created before exiting the match.

Amoura created Lukas Nmecha's winner in the 50th minute with his ninth assist in the campaign. The forward was forced out in the end with an undisclosed injury. He also scored 10 goals in 31 appearances (29 starts) during the season.