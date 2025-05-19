Mohammed Kudus News: Five crosses in defeat
Kudus registered three shots (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest.
Kudus couldn't register a goal contribution in Sunday's game against Forest even though he had a decent outing overall. He delivered five crosses, created one chance and took three shots. He will look to find a goal contribution in the final game of the season against Ipswich Town on Sunday.
