Mohammed Kudus headshot

Mohammed Kudus News: Five crosses in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Kudus registered three shots (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Kudus couldn't register a goal contribution in Sunday's game against Forest even though he had a decent outing overall. He delivered five crosses, created one chance and took three shots. He will look to find a goal contribution in the final game of the season against Ipswich Town on Sunday.

Mohammed Kudus
West Ham United
More Stats & News
