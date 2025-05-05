Mohammed Kudus News: Four crosses Sunday

Kudus recorded one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Tottenham Hotspur. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 19th minute.

Kudus recorded four crosses in Sunday's draw, his sixth match this season with four or more. He also created two chances and took one off-target shot on the attack. On the defensive end he won two tackles and seven duels in his full 90 minutes of action.