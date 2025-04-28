Mohammed Kudus News: Scores in defeat

Kudus scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Brighton.

Kudus earned his second goal contribution in four outings, and his first goal in 16 league games. This also marked his third straight game with at least two shots, and he has three shots on target in that span. Additionally, this was the 20th time this season that he completed at least 20 passes.