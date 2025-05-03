Mohammed Sofo News: Assists first MLS goal

Sofo had an assist while taking an off target shot, crossing twice inaccurately, creating two chances and making four tackles (winning three) during Saturday's match against Miami.

Sofo set up Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in the 43rd minute and led the Red Bulls in chances created and tackles as of his substitution in the 70th minute. The assist was the first of Sofo's MLS career and his first goal involvement since March 2nd.