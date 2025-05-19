Fantasy Soccer
Mohammed Tolba headshot

Mohammed Tolba News: Departs club after season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Tolba is leaving Bochum after this season and is now a free agent, his former club announced.

Tolba is now a free agent after leaving Bochum at the end of his contract. The defender made 29 appearances with Bochum's youth teams, scoring three goals, and featured in 14 matches for the reserve side, adding one goal. He did not have the chance to showcase his qualities with the senior team, which will now head back to the second tier of German football.

Mohammed Tolba
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
