Mohammed Tolba News: Departs club after season

Tolba is now a free agent after leaving Bochum at the end of his contract. The defender made 29 appearances with Bochum's youth teams, scoring three goals, and featured in 14 matches for the reserve side, adding one goal. He did not have the chance to showcase his qualities with the senior team, which will now head back to the second tier of German football.