Moi Gomez News: One shot from bench

Gomez appeared off the bench Thursday in the rescheduled match, seeing 29 minutes of work in the loss. He was held in check, only seeing one tackle won, a cross, a chance created and one shot. He continues in more of a rotational role, only seeing five starts in his 21 appearances this season.