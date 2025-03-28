Fantasy Soccer
Moi Gomez News: One shot from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Gomez generated one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Thursday's 3-0 defeat against Barcelona.

Gomez appeared off the bench Thursday in the rescheduled match, seeing 29 minutes of work in the loss. He was held in check, only seeing one tackle won, a cross, a chance created and one shot. He continues in more of a rotational role, only seeing five starts in his 21 appearances this season.

