Moise Kean Injury: Ruled out for Venezia match

Kean won't be available due to a thigh issue, Fiorentina announced.

Kean picked up a muscular ailment in the final minutes of Thursday's Conference League game versus Betis, which went into overtime, and hasn't recovered enough to be an option. Lucas Beltran and Albert Gudmundsson will likely team up in the frontline since Nicolo Zaniolo is suspended. Andrea Colpani, Michael Folorunsho and Maat Daniel Caprini can also adapt to the roles in a pinch.