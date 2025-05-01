Moise Kean News: Appears against Betis

Kean (personal) came off the bench at halftime in Thursday's Conference League game versus Betis.

Kean was partially managed after spending some time abroad but was able to provide his contribution and looked fine. He'll most likely be back in the XI over Lucas Beltran or Albert Gudmunsson versus Roma on Sunday. He has scored twice and assisted once in the last five displays. He has taken multiple shots in his last six appearances, piling up 18 (eight on target), adding three key passes.