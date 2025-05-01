Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Moise Kean headshot

Moise Kean News: Appears against Betis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Kean (personal) came off the bench at halftime in Thursday's Conference League game versus Betis.

Kean was partially managed after spending some time abroad but was able to provide his contribution and looked fine. He'll most likely be back in the XI over Lucas Beltran or Albert Gudmunsson versus Roma on Sunday. He has scored twice and assisted once in the last five displays. He has taken multiple shots in his last six appearances, piling up 18 (eight on target), adding three key passes.

Moise Kean
Fiorentina
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now