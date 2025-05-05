Moise Kean News: Leads line with determination

Kean recorded four shots (four on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Roma. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 85th minute.

Kean posed a constant threat to Roma's defense, forcing multiple saves from goalkeeper Mile Svilar. Although he couldn't find the back of the net, he managed to get into very good scoring situations and registered four shots, all on target, including two one-on-one chances that could have resulted in goals. He will aim to find a goal contribution on Monday against Venezia.