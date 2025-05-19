Moise Kean News: Scores winner Sunday

Kean scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal) in Sunday's 3-2 win over Bologna.

Kean scored the match-winning goal in the 84th minute Sunday, a goal which keeps Fiorentina's hopes of qualifying for Europe alive heading into the final matchday. He put all three of his shots on target, the third time in his last four appearances putting at least three shots on target. He also won six duels, made two clearances and intercepted one pass in his full 90 minutes of action.