Moises Caicedo News: Full season of defensive stability
Caicedo registered four tackles (three won) and three clearances in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Nottingham Forest. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 56th minute.
Despite being part of this Premier League season's youngest team, Caicedo helped Chelsea finish with the second-fewest goals conceded, 43 in 38 games. He logged 73 tackles won, 49 interceptions and 10 blocks, the first two categories being top-eight in 2024/25. Availability also plays a big part in his overall value, as he established by being the Blues' only player to play in every one of their games this season.
