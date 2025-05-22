Fantasy Soccer
Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo News: Sees another full 90 Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Caicedo recorded one shot and three tackles won in Friday's 1-0 win over Manchester United.

Caicedo has been a workhorse in the midfield for Chelsea this season, as the midfielder took to the field for another 90 minutes of play Friday, his 10th straight outing registering the full 90 minutes of play. He still has yet to miss a league start this season while notching three goal contributions, with his only absence coming in the FA Cup.

