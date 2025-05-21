Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Montassar Talbi headshot

Montassar Talbi News: Decent season in backline

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Talbi made 30 Ligue 2 appearances, scoring once and assisting once during the 2024-25 season.

Talbi was a pillar in Lorient's defense showcasing leadership and resilience. His contributions were vital in maintaining the team's defensive record throughout the season and winning the Ligue 2 title. Talbi was named to the XI squad of the season and will aim to contribute again next season when Lorient make their return to the French top flight.

Montassar Talbi
Lorient
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now