Montassar Talbi News: Decent season in backline

Talbi made 30 Ligue 2 appearances, scoring once and assisting once during the 2024-25 season.

Talbi was a pillar in Lorient's defense showcasing leadership and resilience. His contributions were vital in maintaining the team's defensive record throughout the season and winning the Ligue 2 title. Talbi was named to the XI squad of the season and will aim to contribute again next season when Lorient make their return to the French top flight.