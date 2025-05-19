Morgan Gibbs-White News: Opens scoring with early goal

Gibbs-White scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win against West Ham United.

Gibbs-White capitalized on a misplaced pass from Alphonse Areola to score in the 11th minute and give Forest an early lead. He dedicated the goal to injured teammate Taiwo Awoniyi, showcasing leadership and team spirit. It was his seventh goal in the Premier League this season in 33 appearances and his second in the last two games. He will aim to score again on Sunday in the final game of the season against Chelsea which will be crucial to qualify for the next Champions League.