Morgan Guilavogui Injury: Back available Saturday

Guilavogui (undisclosed) is back available for Saturday's final clash of the season against Bochum, coach Alexander Blessin said in the press conference. "Morgan is fully available."

Guilavogui had a decent outing with two goal contributions on Sunday but was forced off injured late in the game. The issue turned out to be minor since he is available for Saturday's last game of the season against Bochum. He is expected to return directly to the starting XI since he has been a regular starter recently for St. Pauli.